Leaseholders can’t collect tolls from transports outside terminal perimeters

The Bangladesh government has instructed all local authorities, especially city corporations and municipalities, to make sure that their appointed leaseholders do not collect tolls from inter-city transports outside the perimeters of a terminal.

The Road Transport and Highways Division and the LGRD ministry issued the directive on Saturday in line with a recent High Court Division order that asked the government to take necessary measures in this connection.

The High Court issued the order on Apr 21 this year, responding to a writ petition filed by Soumendra Nath Saha, general secretary of Kushtia District Truck Owners’ Association.