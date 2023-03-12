Loud vehicle horns: ‘noise torture’ worsens Dhaka traffic

On a regular day in Dhaka, a motorcyclist was stuck in a tailback of vehicles on his way from New Eskaton to Moghbazar intersection. He began honking the horn impatiently.

Asked why he was doing so, he said, “The car ahead could make some way for me.”

But there was no space to make way and all the other vehicles had come to a standstill like him.

Noise or sound pollution in Dhaka has always been discussed, yet little has been done to prevent it.

The Department of Environment sometimes conducts a campaign about the harm caused by loud vehicle horns. Government pamphlets and adverts in newspapers do mention how sound pollution can be fatal.

The DoE has fixed the limits of sound in different types of environments, but apparently there is no effort to make the car and horn importers aware of these.

Bangladesh banned the import and use of hydraulic horns in 2017 but it has done nothing about the other loud horns.

The road transport law stipulates a Tk 10,000 fine for “loud horns” but little is done to enforce it.