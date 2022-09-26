    বাংলা

    Young couple found dead in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur in suspected murder-suicide

    The husband’s body was hanging from the ceiling while the wife lying on the floor

    Police have recovered the bodies of a young couple at their newly rented flat in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide incident.

    The victims are Noman, 28, and his wife Shamima, 22, both identified with single names.

    Noman’s body was hanging from the ceiling while Shamima was lying on the floor on Sunday night, said Mujib Patwari, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    Natives of Bhola, the couple rented the flat on the second floor of the building on Babur Road in mid-September.

    They were supposed to submit copies of their NID cards to the landlord on Sunday, but as they did not respond to calls, the security guard called others.

    Eventually, police were called in. They broke the door and found the bodies.

    DMP Assistant Commissioner Mujib said the two families had problems since the marriage around a year ago.

    “This might have caused the deaths,” he said, adding that the bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination as police were investigating what actually happened.

