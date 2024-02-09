Curtain rises on second phase of Bishwa Ijtema

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River with the sermon of Ilyas Bin Saad, the son of India's Maulana Saad Kandhlawi.
He delivered his sermon in Urdu after Fajr prayers, which was translated into Bangla by Bangladesh's Maulana Monir bin Yusuf.
Saad will speak again at 10 am before conducting the Jumma prayers on Friday.
Maulana Monir bin Yusuf will recite for 10 minutes before the prayers.
After Jumma prayers, Maulana Sheikh Mofle from the United Arab Emirates will deliver his speech, which Sheikh Abdullah Mansoor will translate.
Hafez Maulana Musharraf and Maulana Saad are scheduled to speak again after the Asr and Maghrib prayers, respectively.
Top Tablighi Jamaat leaders will narrate for the foreign Muslims on the other side.
This year, millions of Muslims have converged on Gazipur's Tongi for the second phase of the Bishwa Ijtema. Marquees have been spread out over 160 acres of land on the Ijtema grounds for the devotees, while modern facilities have been provided to accommodate foreigners with metal roofing.
The sermons are also being translated into different languages for the foreign pilgrims.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam has said that security forces have been deployed on the Ijtema grounds since Thursday morning for the safety of the worshippers.
The second phase of the Bishwa Ijtema will conclude on Feb 11 with the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer.