Curtain rises on second phase of Bishwa Ijtema

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River with the sermon of Ilyas Bin Saad, the son of India's Maulana Saad Kandhlawi.

He delivered his sermon in Urdu after Fajr prayers, which was translated into Bangla by Bangladesh's Maulana Monir bin Yusuf.

Saad will speak again at 10 am before conducting the Jumma prayers on Friday.

Maulana Monir bin Yusuf will recite for 10 minutes before the prayers.

After Jumma prayers, Maulana Sheikh Mofle from the United Arab Emirates will deliver his speech, which Sheikh Abdullah Mansoor will translate.