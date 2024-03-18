Blasts, gunfire heard across Naf River in Myanmar

After several days of relative calm, the sound of mortar shells and gunfire have been heard from early on Monday morning across the Naf River near the Myanmar border. The violence is causing anxiety for residents of villages in the Shah Porir Dip area of Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

Mohammad Siddique, who works as a toll collector at the Shah Porir Dip jetty in Teknaf’s Sabrang Union, said explosions and gunfire could be heard across the border from early in the morning to 10 am.

“The gunfire started on the Myanmar side around Sehri time. Around dawn, we heard the sounds of mortar shells. The fishermen and other local residents are nervous.”