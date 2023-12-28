    বাংলা

    Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro rail stations set to open on Dec 31

    All 16 stops along the Uttara-Motijheel line will be operational once the stations open to the public

    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 11:26 AM

    Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd is set to open the final two stations on the Uttara to Motijheel metro rail line in the capital’s Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar on Dec 31.

    With the inauguration of these stations, all 16 stops along the MRT-6 line will become operational, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said on Thursday.

    Siddique urged residents of Dhaka to refrain from flying sky lanterns at night within a 1-km radius of the metro rail on New Year's Eve.

    A request has been made to the police to enforce this ban on sky lanterns, alongside other restrictions, to ensure safe and orderly festivities in the capital, he said.

