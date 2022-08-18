    বাংলা

    Munshiganj’s Hriday Mondal acquitted of charges he belittled religion

    Key individuals in the district are relieved by the court order lauding the ‘example of communal harmony’

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 August 2022, 07:13 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 07:13 PM

    A Munshiganj court has acquitted schoolteacher Hriday Chandra Mondal of charges of hurting religious sentiments.

    Senior Judicial Magistrate Joshita Islam issued the order on Sunday, said Hriday’s lawyer Debdas Mondal Dipu.

    In March, Mondal was discussing topics of science with a group of 10th graders in class when some pupils asked him about the relations between science and religion and secretly recorded the teacher's response on a mobile phone.

    According to an audio clip the students later shared on social media, Mondal had argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at the evidence”.

    Two days later, Mondal was arrested on charges pressed by an employee of the school, triggering countrywide protests. He was later released on bail.

    On Aug 8, police submitted an investigation report mentioning that they found no truth to the allegations against Mondal. The court heard the case on Tuesday and ordered the withdrawal of charges on Wednesday.

    After being acquitted, Mondal said: “Truth has prevailed. I hope the study environment at the school will return to normal.”

    Expressing gratitude to those who supported him, Mondal demanded the identification of those responsible for his troubles to prevent such a “chaotic situation” from arising again.

    The court order also came as a relief to some key people in Munishiganj.

    Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President MA Qader Molla said: “The teachers’ fear of science class has come to an end.”

    Ajay Kumar Chakrabarty, the president of the district’s bar association, said: “The court order sets an example of communal harmony. It is very important that those who wanted to ruin the beautiful environment here are identified.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Court orders Suprovat Paribahan bus owner and driver to pay Tk 10m to crash victim’s family
    Court asks bus owner, driver to pay family Tk 10m
    The victim died in the road crash six years ago
    UN rights chief asks Bangladesh to independently probe enforced disappearance allegations
    Probe enforced disappearances: UN rights chief
    Bachelet says her office is ready to provide advice on how a body could be designed in line with international standards
    BRT crane operator among nine arrested over deadly Uttara girder crash
    BRT crane operator arrested
    He and his assistant are among nine detained over a girder fall on a car, killing five people
    Govt to buy 12.5m litres of soybean oil, 5,000 tonnes of lentils for the poor
    Govt buying 12.5m litres of soybean oil for the poor
    It will also buy 5,000 tonnes of lentils for sale at subsidised prices through the TCB

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher