Munshiganj’s Hriday Mondal acquitted of charges he belittled religion

After being acquitted, Mondal said: “Truth has prevailed. I hope the study environment at the school will return to normal.”



Expressing gratitude to those who supported him, Mondal demanded the identification of those responsible for his troubles to prevent such a “chaotic situation” from arising again.



The court order also came as a relief to some key people in Munishiganj.



Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President MA Qader Molla said: “The teachers’ fear of science class has come to an end.”



Ajay Kumar Chakrabarty, the president of the district’s bar association, said: “The court order sets an example of communal harmony. It is very important that those who wanted to ruin the beautiful environment here are identified.”