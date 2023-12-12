    বাংলা

    Four UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari

    Three other members of the group are reportedly missing in the wake of the incident

    Khagrachhari Correspondent
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 05:05 AM

    Four leaders of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) have been shot dead in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari.

    The incident occurred in a house in Lohang's Anil Para village on Monday night, according to Aungue Marma, a UPDF organiser.

    Police were informed on Tuesday and are preparing to visit the scene, said Shafiul Azam, chief of Panchhari Police Station.

    The dead men have been identified Gonotantrik Jubo Forum's Organising Secretary Bipul Chakma, Pahari Chhatra Parishad Vice-President Sunil Tripura, Gonotantrik Jubo Forum leader Liton Chakma, and UPDF member Rohin Bikash Tripura.

    A team of seven UPDF leaders and activists, including Bipul Chakma, visited Logang on Monday for organisational work. They were staying overnight in Anil Para village for a youth conference organised by the Gonotantrik Jubo Forum scheduled for Tuesday when armed assailants attacked the house between 10 pm and 11 pm.

    Three other UPDF leaders are reportedly missing since the incident.

    Aungue Marma blamed the Gonotantrik UPDF for the incident, but Shyamol Chakma, president of the Gonotantrik UPDF, refuted the allegations, suggesting that several organisations in the Chattogram Hill Tracts could have carried out the attack.

