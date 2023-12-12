Four UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari

Four leaders of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) have been shot dead in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari.

The incident occurred in a house in Lohang's Anil Para village on Monday night, according to Aungue Marma, a UPDF organiser.

Police were informed on Tuesday and are preparing to visit the scene, said Shafiul Azam, chief of Panchhari Police Station.

The dead men have been identified Gonotantrik Jubo Forum's Organising Secretary Bipul Chakma, Pahari Chhatra Parishad Vice-President Sunil Tripura, Gonotantrik Jubo Forum leader Liton Chakma, and UPDF member Rohin Bikash Tripura.