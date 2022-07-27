Hasina calls for global solidarity to tackle economic crisis driven by war, COVID-19

"As the world is passing through a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, food and energy crisis, climate change and natural disasters, the need for strengthened multilateral cooperation and global solidarity deserves more attention than ever," Hasina said.

She cited measures taken by her government to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy and revive it to its desired growth trajectory.

"So far, we have announced 28 stimulus packages equivalent to $23 billion, which is 6.3 percent of our GDP. A total of 67.4 million people and 118,000 business entities have benefited from these packages."

"Bangladesh is one of the very few countries which has successfully vaccinated its targeted population against COVID-19. Bangladesh has ranked fifth out of 121 countries and the first among the South Asian countries in the COVID-19 recovery index," she said.