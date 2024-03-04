‘Dining in gas chambers’: Green Cozy-like ‘time bombs’ ticking at every corner of Dhaka

Trendy eateries, mostly outlets of restaurant chains, in a single building bustling with customers have exploded in Dhaka in recent years. The fire safety of these establishments has come under scrutiny following a deadly fire on Bailey Road.

Rahmatullah Chowdhury, a superintendent of police heading the bomb disposal section of their Counter Terrorism Unit, described the buildings like Green Cozy Cottage, the gutted structure, as ‘gas chambers’ and ‘time bombs’.

He took to Facebook on Sunday to express his shock. Roughly translated in English, it reads: "Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road was unlike anything I've encountered, even in my professional experience with dangerous crime scenes. The lack of exits made it a disaster waiting to happen,”

“It’s unthinkable! Unimaginable! I’ve never seen such a hell with all exits closed in my life. It’s unusual to not have an accident in such a place.”

Packed with restaurants, Dhanmondi, Mirpur and Khilgaon areas of Dhaka have numerous buildings similar to Green Cozy Cottage, where 46 people died in a blaze last Thursday. Most of the victims were diners or restaurant workers.

At Zigatola in Dhanmondi, Keari Crescent Plaza has restaurants on all but one of the 11 floors.