Nine months pregnant woman, six others killed in Sylhet road accident

A nine months pregnant woman is among seven people killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and microbus in Sylhet.
The accident took place around 8:30am on Thursday near the Piyaingul Kazi Kalimullah High School in Sylhet’s Goainghat Upazila.
The autorickshaw carrying passengers was heading towards Sylhet from Companyganj while the microbus was coming to Bholaganj.
The driver of the microbus lost control when the front tyre burst on the Sylhet-Companyganj road and collided a head-on collision with the autorickshaw.
Rita Akter, who was nine months into her pregnancy, and her grandfather were supposed to catch a Sunamganj bus after travelling to Sylhet.
"Rita had many dreams about her first child, today everything has come
to an end," her sister-in-law Rubina Begum said.
Rubina added that her brother Suruzzamal and Rita had married about a year ago and were expected their first child in 20 to 25 days.