Nine months pregnant woman, six others killed in Sylhet road accident

A nine months pregnant woman is among seven people killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and microbus in Sylhet.

The accident took place around 8:30am on Thursday near the Piyaingul Kazi Kalimullah High School in Sylhet’s ​​Goainghat Upazila.

The autorickshaw carrying passengers was heading towards Sylhet from Companyganj while the microbus was coming to Bholaganj.

The driver of the microbus lost control when the front tyre burst on the ​​Sylhet-Companyganj road and collided a head-on collision with the autorickshaw.