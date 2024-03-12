    বাংলা

    Several shops gutted as fire rips through Uttara kitchen market

    No casualties were reported in the overnight fire

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 04:24 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 04:24 AM

    Emergence workers have tamed a fire that engulfed a pocket of a kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara Sector 11.

    The incident was reported after 2am on Tuesday, and it took nine firefighting units around 45 minutes to douse the flames, according to Alam Hossain, senior officer at the Uttara Fire Station.

    ''As many as 16 shops made of tin, wood, and bamboo were burnt down. No casualties were reported.”

    The shops were housed in a section of the market known as the ‘furniture market', he added.

    The burnt shops included upholstery stores, small food shops, and poultry shops, according to the Fire Service.

    The cause of the fire and the extent of damage can be confirmed after an investigation, said Alam.

