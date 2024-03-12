Several shops gutted as fire rips through Uttara kitchen market

Emergence workers have tamed a fire that engulfed a pocket of a kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara Sector 11.

The incident was reported after 2am on Tuesday, and it took nine firefighting units around 45 minutes to douse the flames, according to Alam Hossain, senior officer at the Uttara Fire Station.

''As many as 16 shops made of tin, wood, and bamboo were burnt down. No casualties were reported.”