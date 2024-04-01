Couple, son burnt in Dhamrai kitchen gas fire die in hospital

A couple and their son have succumbed to burn injuries they suffered in a kitchen gas fire in Dhamrai on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Sufia Begum, 48, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Sunday night.
Her husband Nurul Islam, 63, and their son Al Hadi Sohag, 19, a college student, passed away on Monday morning.
Their daughter Sathi Akter Mou, 23, a student of Gono Bishwabidyalay, was receiving treatment, but she was not out of danger, said resident physician Tarikul Islam.
Nurul has 48 percent of his body surface burnt, Sohag 38 percent, Sufia 80 percent and Sathi 16 percent, said the doctor.
Dhamrai Fire Station chief Sohel Rana said the incident occurred in the Uttorpara area
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said furniture and other belongings in the house on the ground floor of a four-storey building in the Uttorpara area were burnt in the fire following a loud bang that also shattered the window glasses around 3am, just before Sehri, on Mar 27.
The family has both a gas pipeline connection and a cylinder in their kitchen. It was unclear whether the gas accumulated in their home was from the pipeline connection or the cylinder.