Couple, son burnt in Dhamrai kitchen gas fire die in hospital

Dhamrai Fire Station chief Sohel Rana said the incident occurred in the Uttorpara area



The Fire Service and Civil Defence said furniture and other belongings in the house on the ground floor of a four-storey building in the Uttorpara area were burnt in the fire following a loud bang that also shattered the window glasses around 3am, just before Sehri, on Mar 27.



The family has both a gas pipeline connection and a cylinder in their kitchen. It was unclear whether the gas accumulated in their home was from the pipeline connection or the cylinder.