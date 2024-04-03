Fire guts 25 shops in Khagrachhari’s Dighinala ahead of Eid

A huge fire has gutted 25 shops in Khagrachhari’s Dighinala area.

According to Pankaj Barua, an officer of the Dighinala Fire Service, the officials were notified about the fire ravaging through the shops at Merung Bazar around 3:30am on Wednesday.

“The fire broke out at one of the shops and spread rapidly. Within half an hour, firefighters had brought the fire under control with the help of the locals. But by then, at least 25 shops had been charred,” said Pankaj.

“The shop owners have incurred a loss of Tk 15 million,” he added, citing the traders.

Initial reports from the Fire Service suggest that the fire sparked from an electrical issue in one of the shops.