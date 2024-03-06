HC grants bail to Hafsa who was 'arrested in place of her husband'

The High Court has granted bail to Hafsa Akter, a woman who was arrested in place of her BNP activist husband in a sabotage case.
Their two minor daughters have attended the hearing of her bail plea for the past few days.
The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the bail order on Wednesday.
The couple’s two daughters, aged four and seven, were present in court when the order was issued.
Earlier, they attended a human chain protest alongside other children on Nov 29 to protest the arrest of people in ‘politically motivated’ cases. The protest programme was organised under the banner of ‘Rajbondider Shojon.’
Hafsa’s husband Abdul Hamid is engaged in BNP politics. His father Abdul Hai Bhuiyan complained during the protest in November that police were looking for Hamid and arrested his wife Hafsa in his place when they couldn’t find him. She was taken into remand for three days, although she wasn’t involved in politics at all, he said.
Hafsa has been in jail since Nov 27 following her arrest. She failed to get bail from the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court on Feb 25 and appealed to the High Court.
Advocate Kaiser Kamal represented Hafsa in court while Deputy Attorney General Shaheen Ahmed Khan was the state counsel.
While hearing the case, the senior judge asked the deputy attorney general if a wife could be arrested for a crime her husband committed before announcing the bail order.