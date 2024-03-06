HC grants bail to Hafsa who was 'arrested in place of her husband'

The High Court has granted bail to Hafsa Akter, a woman who was arrested in place of her BNP activist husband in a sabotage case.

Their two minor daughters have attended the hearing of her bail plea for the past few days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the bail order on Wednesday.

The couple’s two daughters, aged four and seven, were present in court when the order was issued.

Earlier, they attended a human chain protest alongside other children on Nov 29 to protest the arrest of people in ‘politically motivated’ cases. The protest programme was organised under the banner of ‘Rajbondider Shojon.’