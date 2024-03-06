    বাংলা

    HC grants bail to Hafsa who was 'arrested in place of her husband'

    Hafsa has been in jail since November, three and a half months ago

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 09:10 AM

    The High Court has granted bail to Hafsa Akter, a woman who was arrested in place of her BNP activist husband in a sabotage case.

    Their two minor daughters have attended the hearing of her bail plea for the past few days.

    The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the bail order on Wednesday.

    The couple’s two daughters, aged four and seven, were present in court when the order was issued.

    Earlier, they attended a human chain protest alongside other children on Nov 29 to protest the arrest of people in ‘politically motivated’ cases. The protest programme was organised under the banner of ‘Rajbondider Shojon.’

    Hafsa’s husband Abdul Hamid is engaged in BNP politics. His father Abdul Hai Bhuiyan complained during the protest in November that police were looking for Hamid and arrested his wife Hafsa in his place when they couldn’t find him. She was taken into remand for three days, although she wasn’t involved in politics at all, he said.

    Hafsa has been in jail since Nov 27 following her arrest. She failed to get bail from the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court on Feb 25 and appealed to the High Court.

    Advocate Kaiser Kamal represented Hafsa in court while Deputy Attorney General Shaheen Ahmed Khan was the state counsel.

    While hearing the case, the senior judge asked the deputy attorney general if a wife could be arrested for a crime her husband committed before announcing the bail order.

    RELATED STORIES
    Judge scraps bail for BNP’s Hafizuddin, sends him to jail
    BNP’s Hafiz sent to jail
    The BNP vice chairman, who returned to Bangladesh two days ago, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in a sabotage case
    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru get bail in vandalism case, 'no bar' to their release
    BNP's Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru get bail
    The veteran politicians secure bail in all the cases pending against them, clearing the way for their release from jail
    BNP leader Mirza Abbas secures bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others
    Abbas gets bail in 6 cases, denied in 3 others
    He remains in jail as a Dhaka court rejects his bail applications in three other cases
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, after she was cleared of a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year, in London, Britain, Feb 2, 2024.
    Greta Thunberg acquitted after London protest trial
    She is cleared of a public order offence as a judge ruled police had no power to arrest her and others at a protest in London last year

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality