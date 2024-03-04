I pray a tragedy like the Peelkhana massacre is never repeated, says PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina hopes the Peelkhana massacre, which saw mutineers from the then Bangladesh Rifles kill many army personnel 15 years ago, is a tragedy that is never repeated.

The prime minister joined the celebrations on Border Guard Bangladesh Day and was given an official salute during her visit to the formal parade at the Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground at 9:30 am on Monday.

Later, Hasina awarded gallantry medals to 72 BGB members for their valiant contributions to the force.

“I pray for the salvation of the departed souls, including the director general of BGB [killed in the Peelkhana massacre], and offer my condolences to their families,” Hasina said.

“Bearing the loss of loved ones is very tough and nobody knows that better than I do. But those who committed the crime were brought to trial. I hope such an incident never recurs,” she said.