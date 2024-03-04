    বাংলা

    I pray a tragedy like the Peelkhana massacre is never repeated, says PM Hasina

    The prime minister said bearing the loss of loved ones was very tough and nobody knew it better than her

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2024, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 06:55 AM

    Sheikh Hasina hopes the Peelkhana massacre, which saw mutineers from the then Bangladesh Rifles kill many army personnel 15 years ago, is a tragedy that is never repeated.

    The prime minister joined the celebrations on Border Guard Bangladesh Day and was given an official salute during her visit to the formal parade at the Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground at 9:30 am on Monday.

    Later, Hasina awarded gallantry medals to 72 BGB members for their valiant contributions to the force.

    “I pray for the salvation of the departed souls, including the director general of BGB [killed in the Peelkhana massacre], and offer my condolences to their families,” Hasina said.

    “Bearing the loss of loved ones is very tough and nobody knows that better than I do. But those who committed the crime were brought to trial. I hope such an incident never recurs,” she said.

    Hasina highlighted the BGB's duty of protecting the sovereign borders of Bangladesh, and preventing smuggling, and human trafficking at the borders.

    “BGB is the vigilant guard of our motherland. They work for the national economy. While more than a million Rohingya people took shelter in Bangladesh, the BGB monitored and ensured law and order in those settlements alongside other law enforcing agencies like the army police and RAB.”

    Bangladesh has provided shelter to the displaced Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds, Hasina said. But the government was continuing negotiations with Myanmar for the repatriation of the Rohingya.

    “We never wanted to fight with our neighbours. So, we’re trying to resolve the issue through discussion.”

    Hasina noted the BGB's contributions to maintaining law and order, including their response to the arson attacks conducted by opposition party activists.

    “You have earned the public’s trust by playing a significant role in protecting people’s lives and belongings,” she told the BGB personnel.

    Her government passed the Border Guard Bangladesh Act 2010 to strengthen the force further, Hasina said.

    “The BGB is now developed as a modern multi-dimensional force and can perform their duties on land, air, and water.”

    She also mentioned the government drafted Border Guard Bangladesh Vision 2041, envisioning a world-class modern border security force.

    “Just as we aim for a smart Bangladesh by 2041, we want to transform the BGB into a smart force,” Hasina said.

    She urged the BGB members to stay disciplined and follow the chain of command as those were the key driving forces for a law enforcement agency.

    RELATED STORIES
    How Bangladesh repatriated over 300 BGP personnel to Myanmar
    How over 300 BGP were repatriated
    A total of 330 Myanmar nationals were sent home in two phases on Thursday
    Bangladesh to send back fleeing Myanmar security forces on Thursday
    Fleeing Myanmar security forces to be sent back Thursday
    As many as 330 people, some of whom are civilians, will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at Cox’s Bazar’s Inani
    BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf
    BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf
    A total of 330 people have crossed the border seeking refuge in Bangladesh amid armed conflict in Myanmar
    Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Hasina asks BGB to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Shelling from across the border kills a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in one of the latest developments amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?