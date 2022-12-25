Oil spills after a tanker carrying 1.1m litres of fuel capsizes in Meghna

Local fishermen present at the scene told bdnews24.com that the breach on the hull of the capsized tanker is causing it to leak oil.

One of the crew members, who could not be identified, said the visibility on the river was limited due to thick fog and that’s why the collision took place.

“We started from Chattogram port on Saturday to Chandpur. Everything was going perfectly until we reached Tulatoli [near Bhola]. The fog started to get thicker which subsequently reduced visibility and we slowed down our speed. After a while, another ship just hit engine room on the starboard side head-on, which damaged the hull of the tanker,” he said.

“The tanker started to sink immediately after the hit. We yelled and yelled for help but no one came to rescue us for a long time. Right before the tanker completely went underwater, a trawler carrying sand came to our aid eventually, he said.

Another crew member alleged that the fishermen who were operating near the sinking tanker siphoned off the oil from the tanker.