Chinese national jailed for seven years in case over smuggling gold

A Chattogram court has sentenced a Chinese citizen to seven years in prison in a case over smuggling gold into the country.
Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jebun Nessa Begum handed the penalty to Ronggui Fan, a resident of China’s Beiyuan Subdistrict, and sent him to prison on Sunday.
Public Prosecutor PP Fakhruddin, who represented the state, said the court also slapped him with Tk 50,000 in fines and a three-month jail term as a penalty if he fails to pay.
According to the case, customs officials at the Shah Amanat International Airport detained Fan with 24 gold bars, each weighing 2.8kg, after he flew in from Dubai on a Bangladesh Biman jet in May 2019.
He was handed over to Patenga police station before a chargesheet against him was submitted in October of that year. The court framed the charges in February last year.
Sunday’s sentencing came after the court received nine testimonies.