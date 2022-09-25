Chinese national jailed for seven years in case over smuggling gold

A Chattogram court has sentenced a Chinese citizen to seven years in prison in a case over smuggling gold into the country.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jebun Nessa Begum handed the penalty to Ronggui Fan, a resident of China’s Beiyuan Subdistrict, and sent him to prison on Sunday.

Public Prosecutor PP Fakhruddin, who represented the state, said the court also slapped him with Tk 50,000 in fines and a three-month jail term as a penalty if he fails to pay.