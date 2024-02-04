    বাংলা

    Bangladesh wants China to intervene as fighting along Myanmar border intensifies

    Obaidul Quader says the fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army rebel group is affecting Bangladesh

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 03:06 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 03:06 PM

    Bangladesh has sought China’s intervention amid panic along the border over fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army rebel group.

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader revealed the information after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

    Bangladesh is suffering because of the clashes, Quader said, as homes and vehicles were hit by bullets fired during the fighting on the other side of the border.

    Two Bangladeshis were also injured in the firing while mortar shells fell on the Bangladesh side of the border. As many as 14 members of Myanmar Border Guard Police have also crossed the border and taken shelter in Bangladesh.

    “We are suffering some damages. Our airspace has been violated. China has excellent ties with Myanmar. So we’ve asked them if they can do something in this case,” Quader said.

    The sound of gunfire and shelling has also panicked the Bangladeshis along the border, he said. “This is why we’ve asked for China’s intervention.”

    He said he discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar with the Chinese ambassador and the envoy assured him of cooperation.

