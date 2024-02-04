Bangladesh wants China to intervene as fighting along Myanmar border intensifies

Two Bangladeshis were also injured in the firing while mortar shells fell on the Bangladesh side of the border. As many as 14 members of Myanmar Border Guard Police have also crossed the border and taken shelter in Bangladesh.



“We are suffering some damages. Our airspace has been violated. China has excellent ties with Myanmar. So we’ve asked them if they can do something in this case,” Quader said.



The sound of gunfire and shelling has also panicked the Bangladeshis along the border, he said. “This is why we’ve asked for China’s intervention.”



He said he discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar with the Chinese ambassador and the envoy assured him of cooperation.