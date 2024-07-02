Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

No increase in metro rail fares, but VAT imposed

No decision yet on whether DMTCL will cover the 15% VAT or pass it onto passenger fares

No increase in metro rail fares, but VAT imposed
File photo

Hamimur Rahman Waliullah, bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 05:12 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 05:12 AM

Related Stories
University teachers to strike from Monday
University teachers to strike from Monday
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Read More
Govt seeks Saudi investment in offshore banking
Govt seeks Saudi investment in offshore banking
Top court to hear Harijan Colony eviction case
Top court to hear Harijan Colony eviction case
Own goal sends France into Euro quarter-finals
Own goal sends France into Euro quarter-finals
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More