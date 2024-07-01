Bangladesh university students launch protests against quotas in jobs again after High Court verdict

A group of Dhaka University students have demonstrated on the campus demanding the restoration of the 2018 circular and the abolition of the quota system in government jobs.

Under the banner of the 'Anti-discrimination student movement', they took out a procession from the central library to the Raju sculpture around 11am on Monday.

Nahid Islam, coordinator of the movement, announced a three-day programme during the rally.

A ‘mass’ rally will begin at 2:30pm on Tuesday from the DU central library, urging students from all universities and colleges nationwide to join at the same time.

On Jul 3 and 4, students from Jagannath University, seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, and other institutions under National University in Dhaka will assemble at Raju sculpture.

Classes and examinations in all universities and colleges will be boycotted until Jul 4.

Nahid emphasised, "We must finalise our legal demands by Jul 4 to ensure a definitive decision on the quota system."

Nahid also expressed solidarity with the teachers' movement protesting the universal pension scheme notification, while advocating for the continuous operation of libraries in universities and colleges.

Jahangirnagar University students also staged a protest, blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway to press for four demands, including the cancellation of the quota system in government jobs.

The protest began with a rally at the university's Shaheed Minar at 11am on Monday, followed by a procession that blocked the highway near the main gate. The blockade lasted for ten minutes before the students dispersed.

University Proctor Prof Alamgir Kabir told bdnews24.com: "I have requested the students to leave the road because many people are suffering. Since the movement is a democratic one, I hope our students will show tolerance in this regard."

The students' demands include the abolition of the quota system in government jobs announced in 2018 and the retention of merit-based recruitment circulars.

They also call for the swift formation of a commission to eliminate unreasonable and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs, ensuring that only backwards and disadvantaged groups are considered as per the constitution.

They also demand the quota facility cannot be used more than once in government job recruitment exams, and any unfilled quota positions should be filled based on merit.

Lastly, they seek effective measures to ensure a corruption-free, impartial, and merit-based bureaucracy.

Arif Sohail, a student of the International Relations Department, said: "By introducing quotas in the name of freedom fighters, they have been wrongly identified as a self-interested group.

“They did not fight for material gain, and we find this quota system humiliating to them. Our struggle will continue until we achieve our goals."

He added, "We hope that the verdict will come in line with our demand in the Appellate Division on Jul 4. Otherwise, we will go on a tougher programme.”

Another protesting student, Zahidul Imon from the botany department, said: "Jul 4 has been fixed for hearing in the full bench of the Appellate Division. Students of Jahangirnagar University have made their stand clear against this unfair verdict.”

On Oct 4, 2018, in the face of a student movement, the government issued a circular cancelling the 10 percent women quota, the 30 percent freedom fighter quota and the 10 percent district quota for government jobs.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the existing quota system for direct recruitment to the posts of ninth grade (previously first class) and 10th to 13th grade (previously second class) was scrapped in favour of a merit-based system.

However, the circular stated that though the quota system for first and second-class jobs was abolished, the quotas will remain in place for third and fourth-class posts.

Seven people including Wahidul Islam – the son of a freedom fighter - filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2021 challenging the validity of that circular.

After the final hearing, the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the decision to scrap the quota system illegal. The state applied to the Appellate Division to suspend the decision.

Students protested at Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and other places across the country over the High Court’s decision.