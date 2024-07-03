Home +
At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India's Hathras

Around 250,000 people attended a religious event police had permitted only 80,000 to gather

India stampede toll hits 121
Chedilal and Rajkumari relatives of a stampede victim Ruby, mourn next to her body, outside a hospital in Hathras district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Jul 3, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM

