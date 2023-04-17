Dhaka loses 70% of surface water to concrete jungle in 20 years as temperature soars

An ideal city requires surface water in at least 15 percent of its area, according to experts. But overcrowded Dhaka had bodies of water in only 4.38 percent of its area four years ago, a study showed. The share of surface water in the Bangladesh capital has fallen further, the surveyors say as they are conducting new research.

The city’s environment has become a hot topic with the mercury hitting a 58-year high of 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The average temperature of the country in April this year is 7-9 degrees Celsius above the usual level.

Golap Mia, a rickshawpuller residing in Korail, said he was out of home until 3am to cool him off before going to sleep amid the “tormenting” heat.

“There weren’t so many cars in Dhaka when I came here 30 years ago. The Banani area had many trees. The lake was bigger. It wasn’t so hot,” he recalled.