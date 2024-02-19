    বাংলা

    Seven more publishing houses flagged for irregularities at book fair

    However, no action will be taken against them during the fair

    Pavel Rahmanbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM

    The management committee of the Ekushey Book Fair has issued warnings to seven more publishing houses over policy violations.

    The letters were issued on Saturday based on the recommendation from a task force formed to monitor the month-long book fair.

    The publishers in question are Doel Prokashani, Chotoder Gyan Bigyan Academy, Prio Prokash, Golden Books, Saat Bhai Champa, Danguli, and Life of Hope.

    A total of 19 publishing houses have been flagged for irregularities at this year's event.

    The 12 other publishers who were previously warned have sent their respondes to the authorities.

    However, no action will be taken against them during the fair, according to KM Mujahidul Islam, member secretary of the fair management committee.

    “The task force committee found evidence of irregularities in these stalls,” he added.

    According to the book fair policy, no publisher is allowed to conserve, showcase or sell guide and pirated books. If any such book is found in any stall, it will be shut immediately and the publishing house will be blacklisted.

    On whether the stalls that had been warned earlier would face action, Mujahidul said, “A final decision against those houses has not been made yet. The committee will decide on the matter in its next meeting after the fair.”

