Seven more publishing houses flagged for irregularities at book fair

The management committee of the Ekushey Book Fair has issued warnings to seven more publishing houses over policy violations.

The letters were issued on Saturday based on the recommendation from a task force formed to monitor the month-long book fair.

The publishers in question are Doel Prokashani, Chotoder Gyan Bigyan Academy, Prio Prokash, Golden Books, Saat Bhai Champa, Danguli, and Life of Hope.

A total of 19 publishing houses have been flagged for irregularities at this year's event.

The 12 other publishers who were previously warned have sent their respondes to the authorities.