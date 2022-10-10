Bangladesh regulator blocks 331 gambling, betting websites

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has blocked 331 online gambling and betting websites as part of a routine work of its Digital Security Cell.

In a notice on Monday, the regulator said it also reported gambling and betting apps and links to Google, Facebook and YouTube for blocking.

As it has become easy to get credit or debit cards, many people are growing interested in online gambling or betting. Some criminal groups are taking advantage of this trend to siphon off tens of millions of taka, BTRC said.

Google has blocked 14 such apps in Bangladesh and complaints over 150 other similar apps reported by BTRC are pending. Google is taking steps to review the complaints, according to the notice.