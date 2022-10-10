    বাংলা

    Bangladesh regulator blocks 331 gambling, betting websites

    The regulator says it has also reported gambling and betting apps and links to Google, Facebook and YouTube for blocking

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM

    Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has blocked 331 online gambling and betting websites as part of a routine work of its Digital Security Cell.

    In a notice on Monday, the regulator said it also reported gambling and betting apps and links to Google, Facebook and YouTube for blocking.

    As it has become easy to get credit or debit cards, many people are growing interested in online gambling or betting. Some criminal groups are taking advantage of this trend to siphon off tens of millions of taka, BTRC said.

    Google has blocked 14 such apps in Bangladesh and complaints over 150 other similar apps reported by BTRC are pending. Google is taking steps to review the complaints, according to the notice.

    The regulator reported 27 links to Facebook and 17 to YouTube for gambling and betting lessons. The two social media giants blocked 17 links each and are reviewing the rest.

    Through the apps or websites, BTRC said, Bangladeshis can gamble or bet on domestic or international football, cricket, tennis and other matches after completing registration by paying through credit or debit cards or mobile financial services.

    The regulator said thousands of people have lost everything to these gambling and betting services.

    It urged citizens to report gambling and betting apps and websites to BTRC.

    Gambling and betting are banned in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

