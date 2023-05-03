Bangladesh law minister says Digital Security Act will not be repealed, but changes will be made

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said changes will be made to the Digital Security Act, but reiterated that it will not be abolished entirely.

“I want to state clearly that the law will not be scrapped, but some amendments will be made on issues we discussed,” he said at an event at the capital’s Midas Centre following questions over demands pressed by the Editors' Council.

The Editors' Council organised a discussion demanding the abolition of the law at the National Press Club in Dhaka, marking World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.