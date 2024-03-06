Fish surface on Karnaphuli River due to burnt sugar waste from S Alam Group warehouse fire

The S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited is situated in Karnafuli Upazila’s Charpatharghata Union on the south bank of the river. A warehouse of the company is used to store refined sugar while the four others are used for crude sugar, a compound of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen.

Around 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar were stored in four warehouses owned by the company, including 100,000 tonnes in the one that burnt, an S Alam Group official said.

The fire could not be fully extinguished despite efforts made since it started on Monday. The warehouse was seen burning even on Wednesday afternoon.