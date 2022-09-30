Erosion of Padma forces shutdown of four Goalanda ferry piers in Rajbari

“We don’t know where to go,” said Shamin Begum, one of the locals.

Another resident, Md Bachchu Khan, lamented the authorities always assure them of taking steps, but they have not done anything. “We are always in panic. When we go to work, we fear whether we will see our family after returning home.”

Engineer Zahirul said the government planned a Tk 13.51 billion project for the development of the piers, but the design was not yet ready. “The work will begin once we get the design.”

Md Nasir Hossain, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in Daulatdia, said they are using 12 out of 21 ferries on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.

The situation was still under control as there was not much pressure of traffic, he said.