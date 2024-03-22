EU maritime force deploys warship near hijacked Bangladeshi vessel

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) has deployed a warship under its anti-piracy mission Operation Atalanta near the hijacked Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah.

The maritime security force announced that the vessel's deployment in a post on X around 12:30am on Friday.

According to a previous post by EUNAVFOR, multiple incidents of piracy on cargo ships have been reported since November 2023. Of the three hijacked commercial vessels, MV Abdullah is still under the occupation of Somali pirates.

On Friday, a video was also posted on EUNAVFOR's official X handle, which showed that its warship was positioned close to MV Abdullah. A helicopter was also seen hovering around the hijacked cargo ship.