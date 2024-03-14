Hijacked Bangladeshi ship reaches Somali coast, shadowed by EU maritime force

The Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah, hijacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean, has reached the coast of Somalia.

A ship from European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), engaged in combating piracy off the coast of East Africa, is tracking the hijacked vessel, the maritime security force said in a statement

On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took 23 sailors on board hostage.

According to reports, the British military was the first to learn about the hijacking that took place 1,100 km away from Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Tuesday.

The vessel was transporting coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time. The cargo ship is operated by SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group.