Once touted as a game-changer, Nagar Paribahan makes no difference to Dhaka's public transport chaos

SERVICES SHUTTING DOWN

Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority said it would begin the Nagar Paribahan services with 30 BRTC and 20 Transilva buses on route No. 21 from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur. But only 18 BRTC and 15 Transilva buses joined the service.

Transilva shut down their services under Nagar Paribahan in April-May last year.

On May 9, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said Transilva’s route permit was cancelled.

Transilva Chairman Rafiqul Islam Khokan said they suffered losses amounting to over Tk 15 million after operating on the route under Nagar Paribahan for a year and four months.

“We regularly need fuel, operating expenses and staff payments. The money we earned operating under Nagar Paribahan was not enough to pay these expenses,” he said.

The cancellation of the route permit means their income stopped altogether, mounting the losses further, according to him.

BRTC, which was leading the Nagar Paribahan services, was full of mismanagement that caused the losses, Khokan alleged.

The Transilva chairman also said the bus owners sent multiple letters to the Route Rationalisation Committee over the issues, but no steps were taken to resolve them.

“The committee paid no heed to our suggestions, and BRTC was leading the operation. The BRTC, historically, has never been able to properly manage any route. We were barred from doing things our way and eventually became captives to extortionists.”

As many as 50 Hanif Paribahan buses were promised for route No. 22 -- from Ghatarchar to Demra Staff Quarters -- but only 30 were provided. Midway into last year, Hanif Paribahan stopped the services for 15 of the buses and locked them up in its Amin Bazar garage.

On Tuesday, no Hanif Paribahan bus was operating on the route. Its Ghatarchar counter was empty.

BRTC bus workers there said Hanif had shut down operations on the route since before the election.

Sirajul Islam Riku, the managing Director of Hanif’s owner Kafil Uddin Group, said: “The route is bringing them fewer passengers. Also buses have to compete [to pick up passengers]. So it’s not working out for them.”

“On this route, passengers are hard to find after Farmgate. Rerouting via Gulistan would have provided some more passengers. We did propose the matter but to no avail. That’s why we’re suffering losses.”

He claimed that the bus services were not completely shut down. “The buses were brought to the garage for repairs. The vehicles need to be worked on. That’s why we garaged them for now. After it’s done, the 30 buses will resume operating on the route.”

BRTC TAKING PASSENGERS LIKE OTHER COMPANIES

As many as 30 buses are supposed to run the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route while 50 BRTC buses are supposed to operate on route No. 26. However, there are complaints that the number of buses running on these routes are much less and BRTC buses were running on daily contracts.

BRTC sent a letter to DTCA asking to resolve the issue surrounding BRTC losing passengers due to running on the same route as private bus companies.

After a tour from Ghatarchar to the Science Laboratory, it was clear that there were no bus counters in these areas.

A double decker BRTC bus was seen starting from Mohammadpur depot and picking up and dropping off passengers at random spots through its journey to Dhanmondi 27, Sankar, Abahani Field, Dhanmondi 15, Anam Rangs, Jhigatala and all the way up to the City College.

The bus driver’s assistant, who did not want to be named, said they have been running buses on a Tk 4,000 daily contract since before the election.