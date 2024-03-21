    বাংলা

    Staggered Upazila council elections to start on May 8

    152 Upazilas will go to polls in the first phase

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2024, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 08:46 AM

    The staggered Upazila council elections are set to begin on May 8 with 152 local government units going to the polls in the first phase.

    The Election Commission finalised the schedule on Thursday, a day after increasing the security deposit for election aspirants and easing the procedure for independent candidates.

    The watchdog decided to organise the sixth Upazila council polls in a total of four phases - with the second and third ones on May 29 and the finale on June 5.

    The polls will be held to elect chairperson, vice-chairperson and female vice-chairperson in the sub-districts.

    The deadline for nomination submission is Apr 15 while the aspirants will be able to withdraw within Apr 22 after scrutiny on Apr 17 in the first phase, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said.

