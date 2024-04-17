112 Upazilas will go to the polls in third phase on May 29

The Election Commission has announced that 112 Upazilas will hold council elections in the third phase of the polls on May 29.

Applications for the council races must be submitted to the Upazila’s returning officer or online by May 2. The applications will be scrutinised on May 5 and candidates have until May 12 to withdraw.

Candidates will receive their election symbols on May 13. The polls on May 29 will continue uninterrupted from 8am to 4pm.

Candidates will contest for the seats of chairman, general vice chairman and reserved vice chairman seats at the Upazila level. Twenty-one Upazilas will use electronic voting machines, while the rest will use paper ballots.

The EC, led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, finalised the schedule for the third round of the Upazila council elections after a meeting at the agency’s Agargaon offices on Wednesday. Afterwards, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam provided the details to the media.