UN rights chief demands immediate suspension of Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called on Bangladesh to immediately suspend its application of the Digital Security Act.

“I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“I call again on the authorities to impose an immediate moratorium on its use and to reform comprehensively its provisions to bring them in line with the requirements of international human rights law. My Office has already provided detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision.”