Protests at Viqarunnisa Noon School against teacher accused of sexually harassing students

Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka have demonstrated for around three hours outside their Azimpur branch, demanding the sacking and punishment of teacher Murad Hossain on sexual harassment charges.

Joined by their parents in the human-chain protests starting on Sunday noon on Peelkhana Road in Lalbagh, the students carried placards and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

Shabnaz Sania Kamal, head of the branch’s day shift, said the alleged victims had not spoken out because of fears of social ignominy. “No one had complained about the teacher. Everyone is speaking out now that the allegations have surfaced,” she said.

Shabnaz promised to meet the students’ demands but they continued the protests.

Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury came to the branch after around two hours to placate the protesters.