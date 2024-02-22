BGB repatriates 9 Rohingya members amidst clashes in Myanmar

Border Guard Bangladesh has repatriated nine Rohingya individuals to Myanmar after they attempted to enter Bangladesh by boat during clashes between the Arakan Army insurgent group and security forces.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, leading the Teknaf 2 Battalion of the BGB, said they were repatriated from the entrance of the Naf River at Shah Pori's Island jetty in Teknaf Upazila around 10am on Thursday.
He added that despite ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Bangladesh border has been peaceful for a few days.
"We heard sporadic loud explosions on Monday, but there have been none since then until Thursday afternoon."
This has brought relief to border residents for three straight days.
Nine Rohingya individuals had attempted to cross the border by boat but were intercepted by the BGB, Abdus Salam, a member of the local union council, said on Thursday morning.
They were subsequently forced to return to Myanmar after reaching the zero line of the Naf River, he added.
Salam emphasised that no one would be allowed to infiltrate through the border.
The border situation has been normal since Monday evening, said Adnan Chowdhury, the Upazila executive officer or UNO, adding that the BGB and the Coast Guard have continued patrols along the Myanmar border.