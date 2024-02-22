BGB repatriates 9 Rohingya members amidst clashes in Myanmar

He added that despite ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the Bangladesh border has been peaceful for a few days.

"We heard sporadic loud explosions on Monday, but there have been none since then until Thursday afternoon."

This has brought relief to border residents for three straight days.

Nine Rohingya individuals had attempted to cross the border by boat but were intercepted by the BGB, Abdus Salam, a member of the local union council, said on Thursday morning.