Personnel from Myanmar BGP flee to Bangladesh again

Several members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police have crossed the Kharangkhali border in Teknaf, seeking shelter in Bangladesh amid fighting with rebel groups near the border.
They crossed into Whykong Union early on Sunday morning, said Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-2 in Teknaf.
“We disarmed them before taking them into custody and have already informed higher authorities,” he said.
Armed rebel groups have been fighting the military junta in Myanmar for the last few months. The rebels have captured some key locations and army posts.
The fighting has had an impact on the people living in Bangladesh near the Myanmar border. At least two people have died from bullet wounds from shootouts in Myanmar. Several others have been injured as well. Mortar shells have also hit houses in Bangladesh.
People living near the border are experiencing anxiety due to a lack of security.
Locals in Shah Porir Dwip, Whykong and the Nhila border area said they have heard sounds of mortar shell blasts from Bolibazar, Shilkhali, Nakpura, Hasyurata and Nakhyangdiya, which are situated to the east of Maungdaw city in Myanmar. They believe unrest has spread to those areas.
On Feb 16, the Bangladesh government sent 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP personnel, two army men, 18 immigration officers and four civilians back home.
Another 179 BGP members fled to Bangladesh through the Jamchhari border in Naikhongchhari on Mar 11. The BGB-31 Battalion in Naikhongchhari is looking after them. On Mar 30, three men from the Myanmar army also took shelter in Bangladesh.