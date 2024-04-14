Personnel from Myanmar BGP flee to Bangladesh again

Several members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police have crossed the Kharangkhali border in Teknaf, seeking shelter in Bangladesh amid fighting with rebel groups near the border.

They crossed into Whykong Union early on Sunday morning, said Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-2 in Teknaf.

“We disarmed them before taking them into custody and have already informed higher authorities,” he said.

Armed rebel groups have been fighting the military junta in Myanmar for the last few months. The rebels have captured some key locations and army posts.

The fighting has had an impact on the people living in Bangladesh near the Myanmar border. At least two people have died from bullet wounds from shootouts in Myanmar. Several others have been injured as well. Mortar shells have also hit houses in Bangladesh.