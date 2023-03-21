Guardians’ role crucial for entrepreneurship ecosystem, Dipu Moni says at IUB convocation





In a video message, Salma Karim, vice chairman of the Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust, said, “Over the last 30 years, more than 15,000 students have graduated from IUB, and many of them are doing wonderfully well in their careers almost all around the world. I am absolutely sure that you will do just as well, if not more, than your predecessors.”



Vice Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan said, “Our female students are increasingly performing better than the male students. This year, we enrolled 44 percent female students and today, almost 40 percent of our graduating students are women. Additionally, all three of our Chancellor’s Gold Medal winners are women. Among the magna cum laude, 45 percent are women; among the summa cum laude, 74 percent are women. I would like to believe that this is a reflection of all the efforts we have been making to establish IUB as a women-friendly campus and ensure that we have more female students every semester.”