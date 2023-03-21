Guardians’ role crucial for entrepreneurship ecosystem, Dipu Moni says at IUB convocation

Bangladesh’s Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni says the guardians have a crucial role to play in creating the entrepreneurship ecosystem as she addressed the students of Independent University, Bangladesh, during their 23rd convocation.
The convocation took place at the IUB campus in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area on Sunday, according to a statement from the university.
The education minister conferred the degrees upon the graduates on behalf of Bangladesh’s president, who is also the chancellor of the country’s universities.
Along with Dipu Moni, speakers at the convocation included economist Prof Wahiuddin Mahmud, IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan.
“Students often run after jobs after they graduate from the university. Instead, they should aim at becoming entrepreneurs and create employment,” Dr Dipu Moni said.
“They must come forward in building their own luck and an ideal society,” she said, noting the importance of guardians' roles in creating this entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud said, “Physical infrastructure is important for economic development, but without human capital, it is only like a skeleton, able to do little on its own. So, I would urge you [graduates] to realise what an important potential you embody for our future economic development and how important it is that you put your education to productive use.”
In a video message, Salma Karim, vice chairman of the Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust, said, “Over the last 30 years, more than 15,000 students have graduated from IUB, and many of them are doing wonderfully well in their careers almost all around the world. I am absolutely sure that you will do just as well, if not more, than your predecessors.”
Vice Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan said, “Our female students are increasingly performing better than the male students. This year, we enrolled 44 percent female students and today, almost 40 percent of our graduating students are women. Additionally, all three of our Chancellor’s Gold Medal winners are women. Among the magna cum laude, 45 percent are women; among the summa cum laude, 74 percent are women. I would like to believe that this is a reflection of all the efforts we have been making to establish IUB as a women-friendly campus and ensure that we have more female students every semester.”
A total of 1,459 students graduated in the 23rd Convocation, of whom 1,140 were from the undergraduate level and 319 from the graduate level, the IUB statement says.
Andrianna Bashar, a graduate of Sociology, received the Chancellor's Gold Medal and was named the valedictorian. Apshara Ahasan and Sanjida Afrin, both students of BBA, also received the Chancellor’s Gold Medals for scoring a perfect 4.00 CGPA. Subaita Fairooz, from Global Studies & Governance, won the All-Rounder Award. Avijit Saha and Alavy Kifait Reza received the Top Achiever’s Award for outstanding results at the master’s level.
In addition to academic achievements, IUB also recognised outstanding performance in extra and co-curricular activities. Tauhidur Rahman Ononno and Sadia Rowshan bagged the Cultural Activities Award. Samuel Ricardo Rozario and Md Mahim Rahman Pranto won the Sports Activities Award. Md Anatul Araf Haque Rishad received the award for community service.