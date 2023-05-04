Gas cylinders explode, spread panic in Ashulia

A warehouse in Savar’s Ashulia has gone up in flames after several gas cylinders exploded leaving local residents in panic.

But no casualties have yet been reported.

The incident occurred around 6am on Thursday at Kathgara’s Sikder Para area , said Zirabo Modern Fire Service Station officer Ahmedul Kabir.

“LP Gas cylinders were stored in the warehouse without approval. Gas used to be refilled there as well but the place had no fire licence,” he said.

Fire service officials initially thought the fire originated through an electrical short circuit which led to chain explosions.

The locals said a businessman, identified by a single name, Miraz, rented a vacant land from a person named “Sohel” several months ago. Miraz began stockpiling LPG cylinders there and later started refilling gas as well.”