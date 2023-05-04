Gas cylinders explode, spread panic in Ashulia

A warehouse in Savar’s Ashulia has gone up in flames after several gas cylinders exploded leaving local residents in panic.
But no casualties have yet been reported.
The incident occurred around 6am on Thursday at Kathgara’s Sikder Para area , said Zirabo Modern Fire Service Station officer Ahmedul Kabir.
“LP Gas cylinders were stored in the warehouse without approval. Gas used to be refilled there as well but the place had no fire licence,” he said.
Fire service officials initially thought the fire originated through an electrical short circuit which led to chain explosions.
The locals said a businessman, identified by a single name, Miraz, rented a vacant land from a person named “Sohel” several months ago. Miraz began stockpiling LPG cylinders there and later started refilling gas as well.”
A journalist picked up footage of the incident showing the warehouse, surrounded by trees, on fire and two blasts occuring.
Witnesses say some large cylinders flew as far as other houses and establishments nearby after exploding before catching fire. It triggered panic among locals who scrambled to find safety.
Some houses, power lines, water tanks, shops and trees caught fire at that time as well. Polyester paints of some houses wore down in the fire.
Rezaul Karim, a local resident, said: “I woke up to the sound of a large blast at dawn. Cylinders kept exploding one after the other at a warehouse beside us. The whole place then went up in flames.”
The fire service said their station was very close by and they swiftly arrived at the site.
Kabir said the flames were under control after half an hour but the tin-roofed warehouse was completely charred.
“The storehouse had 30-40 single and double-acting cylinders and five-six of them exploded.”
As the warehouse was unauthorised, the Department of Explosives will take action, he added.