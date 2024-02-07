Journalist Ashfaqul, wife Tania land in jail over death of domestic worker

A Dhaka court has sent The Daily Star's Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail in a case over the death of a teenage domestic worker who fell from their eighth floor flat in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

Police sought a five-day remand to quiz the couple in custody on Wednesday following their arrest in the case filed by Lokesh Urang, father of 15-year-old victim Preeti Urang.

But the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque rejected the remand petition and allowed police to quiz them at the jail gates within three days.