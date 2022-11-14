Police probing if agribusinessman Duranta Biplob’s death was murder or accident

Police are investigating if the death of Duranta Biplob, a businessman in the agricultural sector, was a murder or an accident.

A former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Jahangirnagar University unit, Biplob was not too involved in politics lately, although he was a member of the Awami League’s sub-committee on agriculture.

His body was recovered from near Pagla Ghat in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj’s Fatulla on Friday, five days after he had gone missing. The family later identified the body.

Biplob, 51, hails from Netrokona and lived with his family in Dhaka. He ran a farm, Sonamati Agro, in Keraniganj. He went missing on Nov 7 on his way from Keraniganj to his mother’s house in Mohammadpur.