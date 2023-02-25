BDR mutiny death-row convict dies in Dhaka hospital

A death-row convict who took part in the Bangladesh Rifles mutiny has died at a hospital in Dhaka.

Abdul Baten, 70, was rushed from Kashimpur High-Security Prison in Gazipur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 2 am Saturday, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the hospital's police outpost. Baten was a native of Shahpur in Brahmanbaria.