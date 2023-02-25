BDR mutiny death-row convict dies in Dhaka hospital

A death-row convict who took part in the Bangladesh Rifles mutiny has died at a hospital in Dhaka.
Abdul Baten, 70, was rushed from Kashimpur High-Security Prison in Gazipur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 2 am Saturday, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the hospital's police outpost. Baten was a native of Shahpur in Brahmanbaria.
The central prison's Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala said Baten, who had a ring implanted in his heart after previously suffering cardiac arrest, suddenly fell ill on Friday night.
Baten was initially moved to the prison hospital and later to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, Subrata said. “He was then transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition did not improve.”
Baten was behind bars in the BDR mutiny case since Dec 20, 2013. The court sentenced 152 people to death over the Peelkhana massacre in 2009, while former BNP MP Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu and ex-Awami League leader Torab Ali were jailed along with 158 others.
The High Court upheld the death sentences of 139 individuals in a 2017 verdict. Pintu died in prison before the High Court verdict and Torab was acquitted during the trial.