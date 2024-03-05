Judge scraps bail for BNP’s Hafizuddin, sends him to jail

A Dhaka court has scrapped the bail of BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed, who was sentenced to 21 months in prison in a 2011 sabotage case.

Hafiz had returned to Bangladesh from abroad only two days ago.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury made the decision on Tuesday.

Hafiz, who was in a wheelchair, surrendered to the court on Tuesday morning and petitioned for bail through his lawyer Taherul Islam Touhid.

Following the hearing, Hafiz was sent to jail by the judge.