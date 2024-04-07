Four arrested over Tk 300m bank loans taken with 10 fake NID cards via fraud

Police have arrested four people, including a data entry operator of the Election Commission’s NID wing, in connection with Tk 300 million bank loans taken by using fake national ID cards.

Pallab Das, the data entry operator, got the job through a company the commission appointed as an outsourcing agent, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The name of another arrestee, Zainal Abedin alias Idris, was used to secure the loans, according to the police.

He made wealth in Dhaka and his home district with the money, and had a plan to draw more Tk 500 million from different banks, police said.

The two others, Rafiqul Islam Khan and Alif Hossain, allegedly assisted Zainal in the fraud, said DMP Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid at a media briefing.

Zainal was arrested from his office at Mirpur DOHS on Friday. The rest were apprehended following information provided by Zainal.

Zainal used to run an imitation jewellery business. He got involved in fraud after incurring losses in that business, Harun said.