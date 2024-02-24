Independent judiciary, strong parliament key to Bangladesh's development: Hasina

An independent judiciary, coupled with a strong parliament and administration, played a key role in driving Bangladesh's socio-economic development, according to Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister highlighted the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law during the closing ceremony of an international conference on South Asian constitutional courts in Dhaka on Saturday.
Law Minister Anisul Huq and India's Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud also spoke at the event.
Hasina noted the detrimental impact of post-1975 military governance on the nation's freedom and sovereignty, leading to a "culture of impunity".
"We have ensured the independence of the Election Commission and the judiciary to safeguard human rights. An independent judiciary, strong parliament and administration play a key role in the development of a country.”
Reflecting on the era before 1996, when military influence was predominant, Hasina said, "After the Awami League formed a government, power was rightfully returned to the people. Now people are getting justice swiftly. The government is also working to ensure the judiciary transitions from the digital era to a smart one."
Hasina recounted the barriers to women's participation in the judiciary before independence and how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman opened doors for women in this field.
However, subsequent political turmoil and Bangabandhu's assassination led to setbacks. The Awami League government sought to redress these issues upon assuming power in 1996 by initiating the trial for Bangabandhu's killing.
Despite challenges, including the BNP's move to curtail the High Court's power in 2001, the prime minister reaffirmed her administration's dedication to justice, pointing to the Awami League's 2009 election manifesto where it pledged to eradicate the "culture of impunity".
Hasina expressed satisfaction with the current state of the judiciary, noting its increased efficiency. "I want every citizen to receive justice. They shouldn't have to suffer any injustice."
The prime minister also underscored the importance of continuous democratic processes and stability for the socio-economic development of the country, reiterating her government's dedication to fulfilling the basic needs of the people and steering Bangladesh towards further development.