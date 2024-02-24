Independent judiciary, strong parliament key to Bangladesh's development: Hasina

An independent judiciary, coupled with a strong parliament and administration, played a key role in driving Bangladesh's socio-economic development, according to Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister highlighted the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law during the closing ceremony of an international conference on South Asian constitutional courts in Dhaka on Saturday.

Law Minister Anisul Huq and India's Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud also spoke at the event.

Hasina noted the detrimental impact of post-1975 military governance on the nation's freedom and sovereignty, leading to a "culture of impunity".