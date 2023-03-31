    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro opens all nine stations along Uttara-Agargaon line

    Two stations, Shewrapara and Uttara South, became operational on Friday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2023, 05:04 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 05:04 AM

    The MRT-6 line, the first metro rail in Dhaka, has opened two more stations, connecting all stops along the Uttara-Agargaon line.

    The Shewrapara and Uttara South stations became operational at 8:30 am on Friday. Now, all stations on the route are open to passengers.

    “Passengers began to use those two stations,” said MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company.

    The nine stations are Uttara North (Diyabari), Uttara Centre, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara and Agargaon.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Metro Rail Line-6 section from Uttara to Agargaon on Dec 28. Once the entire line is finished, it will span 21 kilometres of elevated rail tracks to Kamalapur.

    The metro rail authorities said the trains would run from 8:30 am to 12 pm for now, and the operational time will be extended to 2 pm from Apr 5. From July, the trains will run from early morning to midnight.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka metro rail’s Mirpur-10 station opens
    Metro rail’s Mirpur-10 station opens
    With the opening of Mirpur-10 station, five of the nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon are now in operation
    Metro rail adds another stop as Uttara Centre station opens
    Uttara Centre metro station opens
    It is the fourth station to be added to Bangladesh’s first urban rail line
    Children from orphanages are excited to get tickets at Agargaon Metro Rail Station for a joy ride on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day on Friday, Mar 17, 2023.
    Children’s joy trip on Bangabandhu’s birthday
    Dhaka Mass Transit Company organises a metro rail trip for children to mark National Children's Day
    Dhaka residents crowd metro trains for weekend joyrides
    Weekend joyrides by metro
    Although the crowds are comparatively sparse on weekdays, the picture is different on weekends when the trains are packed

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan