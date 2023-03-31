Dhaka metro opens all nine stations along Uttara-Agargaon line

The MRT-6 line, the first metro rail in Dhaka, has opened two more stations, connecting all stops along the Uttara-Agargaon line.

The Shewrapara and Uttara South stations became operational at 8:30 am on Friday. Now, all stations on the route are open to passengers.

“Passengers began to use those two stations,” said MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company.

The nine stations are Uttara North (Diyabari), Uttara Centre, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara and Agargaon.