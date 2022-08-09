Shia Muslims in Bangladesh mark Ashura with traditional procession

The Shia Muslim community in Bangladesh is observing Ashura, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein with customary fervour and reverence.

Devotees marked the occasion by participating in a procession known as Tazia, or a replica of the mausoleum of Hussein, on Tuesday.

Clad in black clothes, they walked barefoot from Old Dhaka's Hussaini Dalan Imambara to Dhanmondi's Jhigatola to the tune of beating drums and traditional Ashura chants.