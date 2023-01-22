Bangladesh man says he killed daughter for eloping, tried to frame her husband: police

A reinvestigation into the mysterious death of a garment worker in Tangail seven years ago has revealed that the woman was killed by none other than her father for eloping with a man from the same area.

Then the father subsequently attempted to frame the son-in-law in the murder.

At a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI chief, Additional IGP Banaj Kumar Majumder, said a Dhaka judge recorded the confessional statement of Quddus Kha, 58, the father of the victim Parul, identified by a single name, on Friday.