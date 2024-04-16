    বাংলা

    An angry father slapped his daughter. The 5-year-old’s head struck a wall and she died

    He was angered by her habit of keeping food in her mouth for extended periods without eating

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2024, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 10:08 AM

    A 5-year-old girl has died in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh after her father slapped her face, causing her head to hit a wall. Police have since taken the father into custody.

    The incident occurred on Monday night, said Nur Mohammad, chief of Hazaribagh Police Station.

    “The injured child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” he said. “She died early on Tuesday morning.”

    The victim was identified by a single name as Jannatul. Neighbours handed her father, three-wheeler driver Md Rasel, over to police.

    Jannatul would often keep food in her mouth without eating it and this angered Rasel, said her uncle Md Rahat.

    Jannatul was the only child of Rasel and his wife Nasima – also identified by a single name. The family hailed from Bhola’s South Aicha Upazila. About one and a half months ago, Rasel had brought Nasima and Jannatul to Dhaka after renting a tin shed house in Hazaribagh.

    “The girl did not eat properly,” Rahat said. “She would just sit with food in her mouth. On Monday night, during dinner, her father got angry with her and slapped her. Her head struck the wall next to her and she fell unconscious.”

    Shilpi, a neighbour identified by a single name, was among the group that brought the girl to the hospital.

    “On Monday night, the girl’s father called me, saying, ‘Auntie, I hit your niece (Jannatul) and her mother Nasima has cut her hand’.”

    Shilpi said she went to Rasel’s house and saw that Nasima had a cut on her left hand and the girl was lying unconscious. She immediately rushed the child to a local hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    She was admitted to the hospital around 10:45pm, Shilpi said.

    “Early this morning, Jannatul died. Then the police station was called and her father was handed over to the police.”

    “The child’s body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy,” OC Nur said. “Her father is in police custody. But no one from the family has filed a complaint with the police so far.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire burns down homes at slum in Dhaka's Hazaribagh
    Fire burns down homes in Hazaribagh slum
    Seven firefighting units are working to tame the blaze
    53 years and counting, family searches for remains of Captain Bashar who vanished in 1971 war
    Family’s 53-year search for Captain Bashar’s remains
    Iqbal and Gul Nahar commemorate their father's death anniversary on May 29 each year, but they never found his remains
    Unused hides are processed and melted down to produce glue at Beribadh in Old Dhaka's Hazaribagh. The glue is then utilised in various industries, including yarn, dye, and shoe manufacturing.
    February 26, 2024
    News in photos: 26 February
    Leather dyeing in Hazaribagh
    Leather dyeing in Hazaribagh
    Tanneries have been relocated to Savar, but the leathers they produce are still taken to Hazaribagh in Dhaka for dyeing before being sold in different parts of Bangladesh.

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor