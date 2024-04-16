An angry father slapped his daughter. The 5-year-old’s head struck a wall and she died

A 5-year-old girl has died in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh after her father slapped her face, causing her head to hit a wall. Police have since taken the father into custody.

The incident occurred on Monday night, said Nur Mohammad, chief of Hazaribagh Police Station.

“The injured child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” he said. “She died early on Tuesday morning.”

The victim was identified by a single name as Jannatul. Neighbours handed her father, three-wheeler driver Md Rasel, over to police.

Jannatul would often keep food in her mouth without eating it and this angered Rasel, said her uncle Md Rahat.

Jannatul was the only child of Rasel and his wife Nasima – also identified by a single name. The family hailed from Bhola’s South Aicha Upazila. About one and a half months ago, Rasel had brought Nasima and Jannatul to Dhaka after renting a tin shed house in Hazaribagh.