An angry father slapped his daughter. The 5-year-old’s head struck a wall and she died

A 5-year-old girl has died in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh after her father slapped her face, causing her head to hit a wall. Police have since taken the father into custody.
The incident occurred on Monday night, said Nur Mohammad, chief of Hazaribagh Police Station.
“The injured child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” he said. “She died early on Tuesday morning.”
The victim was identified by a single name as Jannatul. Neighbours handed her father, three-wheeler driver Md Rasel, over to police.
Jannatul would often keep food in her mouth without eating it and this angered Rasel, said her uncle Md Rahat.
Jannatul was the only child of Rasel and his wife Nasima – also identified by a single name. The family hailed from Bhola’s South Aicha Upazila. About one and a half months ago, Rasel had brought Nasima and Jannatul to Dhaka after renting a tin shed house in Hazaribagh.
“The girl did not eat properly,” Rahat said. “She would just sit with food in her mouth. On Monday night, during dinner, her father got angry with her and slapped her. Her head struck the wall next to her and she fell unconscious.”
Shilpi, a neighbour identified by a single name, was among the group that brought the girl to the hospital.
“On Monday night, the girl’s father called me, saying, ‘Auntie, I hit your niece (Jannatul) and her mother Nasima has cut her hand’.”
Shilpi said she went to Rasel’s house and saw that Nasima had a cut on her left hand and the girl was lying unconscious. She immediately rushed the child to a local hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
She was admitted to the hospital around 10:45pm, Shilpi said.
“Early this morning, Jannatul died. Then the police station was called and her father was handed over to the police.”
“The child’s body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy,” OC Nur said. “Her father is in police custody. But no one from the family has filed a complaint with the police so far.”