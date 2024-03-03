Green Cozy Cottage was partially demolished for irregularities 5 years before deadly Bailey Road blaze

Dhaka’s development authority has revealed that it took action five years ago against Green Cozy Cottage, the building which was blazed through by a massive fire on Bailey Road last week.

The owners were sent a notice first for constructing unauthorised parts and not taking occupancy certificate in 2019, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha’s Chief Town Planner Md Ashraful Islam said on Sunday.

RAJUK then razed down the illegal parts of the building on Feb 26 that year, he said.