    Green Cozy Cottage was partially demolished for irregularities 5 years before deadly Bailey Road blaze

    RAJUK demolished unauthorised parts of the building at that time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2024, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 01:51 PM

    Dhaka’s development authority has revealed that it took action five years ago against Green Cozy Cottage, the building which was blazed through by a massive fire on Bailey Road last week.

    The owners were sent a notice first for constructing unauthorised parts and not taking occupancy certificate in 2019, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha’s Chief Town Planner Md Ashraful Islam said on Sunday.

    RAJUK then razed down the illegal parts of the building on Feb 26 that year, he said.

    An occupancy certificate is required to start using a building after construction. The certificate aims to ensure that the building is constructed properly and safe for use.

    The revelation came amid intense criticisms of RAJUK and other government agencies for allowing the establishment of restaurants in the building, which was built for living or commercial use for offices.

    A fire purportedly originated from a tea stall on the ground floor of the building on Thursday night, and then ripped through the upper floors, killing at least 46 people, mostly diners and workers of popular restaurants set up in the building.

